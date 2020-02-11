 Back To Top
Business

LG CNS ditches ID card for facial recognition system

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Feb 11, 2020 - 11:52       Updated : Feb 11, 2020 - 11:52
A facial recognition device verifies the identification of an employee wearing a mask at the entry of the LG CNS headquarters. (LG CNS)
A facial recognition device verifies the identification of an employee wearing a mask at the entry of the LG CNS headquarters. (LG CNS)


LG CNS, the information and communication technology solutions affiliate of LG Group, has adopted artificial intelligence-based facial recognition technology to boost its security.

The company said Tuesday that it has rolled out facial recognition devices on its 26 points of entry at its headquarters within LG Science Park in Magok, Seoul.

LC CNS collaborated with AI startup SenseTime to develop the biometric entry service.

The service can verify captured faces with images in its database in less than 0.3 second, the company said.

LG CNS added that the facial recognition service is prepared for various identification scenarios, unaffected by masks, glasses or makeup that people might wear with 99 percent accuracy. Unlike conventional access methods such as tag entry or fingerprint and iris scans, the new identification system does not require direct contact with an access device.

SenseTime is a Hong Kong-based startup that was put on a US trade blacklist in October amid ongoing trade tensions.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@herladcorp.com)
