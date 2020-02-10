[Diplomatic circuit] ‘Push for green energy pays off’









With alarm bells ringing louder than ever, warning the world of the grave impact of climate change, countries are increasingly turning to Denmark to learn from its expertise in renewable energy.



In an interview with The Korea Herald, Einar Jensen, the country’s new ambassador to South Korea, discussed how the European country managed to make such remarkable strides in green energy and in overall quality of life.



“When I look at Korea today, I think you have done a tremendously great job in developing your industry. You are moving nicely in the car industry, on electrical cars, hydrogen cars and battery capacity, areas where Denmark can learn from Korea,” Jensen said.



The interview took place Jan. 17 in the Fritz Hansen furniture showroom in Seoul, which opened last year in the presence of Danish Crown Princess Mary.



Sitting on an Egg Chair, one of Denmark’s best-known creations, designed for the 148-year-old company in 1958 by Arne Jacobsen, the envoy, who is versed in environmental issues, stressed that a switch to greener energy is necessary not just for the sake of the earth. It will bear economic fruits as well.



“Once we had renewable energy in place we got more investment. Big companies like Apple, Google, and Microsoft and so on, they want to invest in places where they can be sure (they have) access to 100 percent renewable energy,” he said.



“Be ambitious about the green agenda. It pays off.”



Jensen took the helm of the Danish Embassy in Korea following posts as ambassador to Tanzania and Bangladesh on top of some 10 years of environment-related experience with the Danish government.



According to Jensen, the Nordic county saw a new industry bloom -- windmill production -- as a result of its transition to eco-friendly energy.



Denmark’s success in realizing a green society did not come easy.



“We got a wake-up call in the 1970s, when the first oil crisis hit Denmark. … Our government back then took a decision. First of all, (we) focused on developing oil in the North Sea. Secondly, perhaps most importantly, we focused on renewable energy. So we started the journey focusing on wind, biomass, biogas and also solar energy,” Jensen said.



Holding up a chart illustrating Denmark’s Jan. 16 daily energy consumption, he added that renewable energy generates roughly 70 to 75 percent of the country’s daily electricity use.



“We are very proud to be able to do that (renewable energy) and think it is a great achievement,” he said.



Denmark’s drive for a green society is still in the works -- its ambitious goal is to become 100 percent renewable before 2030 on the back of an integrated network of wind and hydro power with neighboring countries.







Danish Ambassador to Seoul Einar Jensen holds a graph showing Denmark’s daily renewable energy use during an interview with The Korea Herald at the Fritz Hansen showroom in central Seoul on Jan. 17. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)