[News Focus] Battle intensifies to become ‘Korea’s Goldman Sachs’

South Korea’s financial district of Yeouido, located in western Seoul (Yonhap)



With Hana Financial Investment jumping into the local investment banking market last week, competition has heightened among Korean securities firms to scale up their business operations.



Hana’s brokerage arm is the latest and sixth in the race to become the nation’s premier investment bank.



Following Hana Financial Group’s board approval, the brokerage unit decided to increase its capital by issuing new stocks worth 499.7 billion won ($420.4 million) by March 26.



Its net worth will reach nearly 4 trillion won after the issuance, since it marked 3.48 trillion won last year. The 4 trillion won in equity capital is a prerequisite for a mega investment bank license issued by the Financial Services Commission.



With the increased capital, Hana Financial will strengthen its portfolio, including investment banking, global business and sales and trading, the company said.



“We expect to reinforce our competitiveness by expanding our portfolio, such as equity participation in emerging markets. It will further accelerate our revenue growth,” said an official at Hana Financial.



The FSC’s mega investment banking license allows financial companies to issue a promissory note with a maximum limit of 200 percent of its equity capital with a maturity of one year or less, which would significantly enhance their capability to raise funds, according to a Hana official.



Since financial authorities adopted the system in 2016 to allow for a Korean version of Goldman Sachs, five brokerages here -- Mirae Asset Daewoo, NH Investment & Securities, Korea Investment & Securities, KB Securities and Samsung Securities -- have been scaling up their operations.







South Korea’s five brokerages -- Mirae Asset Daewoo, KB Securities, Korea Investment & Securities, Samsung Securities and NH Investment & Securities (clockwise from top left) (Yonhap)