 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

S. Korea logs budget surplus for 5th straight year in 2019

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 10, 2020 - 11:38       Updated : Feb 10, 2020 - 11:38
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

SEJONG -- South Korea posted a budget surplus for the fifth year in a row in the 2019 fiscal year, despite a slight decline in tax revenue, the finance ministry said Monday.

The gross revenue the government brought in last year came to 402 trillion won ($337.3 billion), while its expenditures totaled 397.3 trillion won, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance after closing its books for fiscal year 2019.

With 2.6 trillion won worth of the balance carried forward to this year, the surplus reached 2.1 trillion won in 2019, but the tally is sharply lower than the surplus of 13.2 trillion won logged in 2018.

Tax revenue amounted to 293.5 trillion won in 2019, down 100 billion won from a year earlier.

Corporate tax earnings rose 1.2 percent on-year to 63 trillion won in 2019, compared with a 19 percent jump in 2018, due to lackluster exports of semiconductors and other goods last year.

In 2019, South Korea's exports fell 10.3 percent on-year to $542.4 billion, hit by a prolonged trade war between the US and China. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114