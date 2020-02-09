 Back To Top
Business

Hyundai Motor heir meets US governors, discusses future of hydrogen, mobility

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Feb 9, 2020 - 14:20       Updated : Feb 9, 2020 - 14:20
Hyundai Motor Group Executive Vice Chairman Chung Euisun offers a toast during the reception of National Governors Association Winter Summit held in Washington, DC, on Friday. (9Hyundai Motor Group)
Hyundai Motor Group Executive Vice Chairman Chung Euisun offers a toast during the reception of National Governors Association Winter Summit held in Washington, DC, on Friday. (9Hyundai Motor Group)

Hyundai Motor Group said Sunday its Executive Vice Chairman Chung Euisun met with state governors in the US during a summit where he exchanged his thoughts on the future of hydrogen economy and mobility innovation. 

The National Governors Association Winter Summit is held twice a year, inviting governors of 50 states and five self-governing dominions, where major business and political leaders gather to exchange issues and policies. 

Chung offered a toast during the reception for the two day-meeting held in Washington, DC, from Friday, participated by some 30 state governors, officials and Korean business leaders. 

It is the first time that the reception has taken place at the Korean Embassy complex.

“We deeply appreciate state governors for their efforts to cooperate with global leaders including those from Korea, for economic exchanges,” Chung said.

During the reception, he discussed the future of hydrogen economy, mobility innovation and smart cities, Hyundai Motor said. 

The Korean automaker also had an opportunity to demonstrate its hydrogen fuel cell car Nexo’s air purification function, introducing the automaker’s technology and hydrogen energy-based vision via Nexo. 

The demonstration showed polluted air trapped inside a transparent balloon attached to the Nexo’s air ventilator and being purified through Nexo’s three-step air purification system, the company said. 

A Hyundai Motor official said that the governors and Chung also exchanged ideas about supplying hydrogen-powered energy systems across the US. 

In September last year, the automaker partnered with US powertrain giant Cummins to develop technology for electric and fuel cell powertrains and commercialize them in the US. 

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
