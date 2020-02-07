 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Seoul city sets up quarantine facility

By Choi He-suk
Published : Feb 7, 2020 - 16:46       Updated : Feb 7, 2020 - 16:46
The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Friday that the Seoul Human Resource Development Center in southern Seoul will be used to house many of those currently in home quarantine for the new coronavirus. 

Seoul Human Resource Development Center in southern Seoul that will house suspected coronavirus patients in quarantine. Yonhap
Seoul Human Resource Development Center in southern Seoul that will house suspected coronavirus patients in quarantine. Yonhap

The facility will be used to house people required to go into quarantine who have difficulty getting around or have no one living with them who can provide care, or if the infection is deemed likely to spread among family members.

The head of the public health center in each district will decide who should go to the facility, Seoul City said.

The facility, which is capable of housing 30 individuals in single rooms with separate bathroom facilities, will be staffed by medical personnel. Seoul City plans to designate further isolation facilities if the Seoul Human Resource Development Center reaches 80 percent capacity or if the government raises the coronavirus alert level.

The move comes as another patient has been confirmed to have the virus, pushing up Korea’s total to 24. The latest confirmed case involves a 28-year-old man who was in quarantine in Asan, South Chungcheong Province, after returning from Wuhan in China’s Hubei province.

The 24th patient is a colleague of the 13th patient, also a 28-year-old man. The authorities believe the 24th patient probably contracted the virus in China, rather than in quarantine.

By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114