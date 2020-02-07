 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Hanjin KAL decides to give board of directors right to pick chairman

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Feb 7, 2020 - 16:14       Updated : Feb 7, 2020 - 16:16
Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Won-tae (right) and former Korean Air Vice President Cho Hyun-ah (left) Korean Air
Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Won-tae (right) and former Korean Air Vice President Cho Hyun-ah (left) Korean Air

Hanjin KAL, the holding company of Hanjin Group, held a board meeting on Friday, to have the chairman of the board of directors be elected by the board to separate the position of its company president and the board chair.

The board also decided to reorganize the hotel and leisure business that former Korean Air Vice President Cho Hyun-ah -- who is engaged in a feud with her brother Cho Won-tae -- had been dedicated to.

“The intention is to strengthen the role of the board of directors overseeing management, to enhance management transparency and to protect shareholder rights,” said Hanjin Group.

The latest decision by the Hanjin Group, which is embroiled in a dispute over management rights, looks to be a way to signal that it is increasing management transparency, improving the financial structure and strengthening core business competitiveness.

Accordingly, if the reappointment of Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Won-tae as an internal director is passed at the general meeting in March, he will maintain the president position of Hanjin KAL. The chair of the board will passed on to other outside directors.

Hanjin KAL also decided to organize the Outside Director Candidate Recommendation Committee with all outside directors to increase the independence of outside directors. 

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114