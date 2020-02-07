Korea to hold K-pop concert in Russia to celebrate 30 years of diplomatic ties

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki
The South Korean government will hold a large cultural event, including a K-pop concert and food exhibition in Russia to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties, according to the nation’s fiscal policy chief on Friday.
"The government will host KCON as well as a trade fair in Russia this year,” said Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki during a meeting held to develop state-backed events for diplomatic ties. An official from the the Ministry of SMEs later confirmed that it will be held May 23-24.
KCON is a joint project between the government and CJ ENM to help overseas market entry of Korean small and medium-sized companies. The festival showcases Korean cultural content from pop music to food. Since 2012, some 1 million people have attended KCON.
Along with the KCON in Russia, the government will also launch its co-brand “BRAND K” to help small and medium enterprises expand their businesses in northern Russia.
As part of cultural exchange, the committee will organize projects including a food tasting event on the Trans-Siberian Express and a joint performance by artists from the two nations.
By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com
)