 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Korea to hold K-pop concert in Russia to celebrate 30 years of diplomatic ties

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : Feb 7, 2020 - 14:47       Updated : Feb 7, 2020 - 14:47
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki


The South Korean government will hold a large cultural event, including a K-pop concert and food exhibition in Russia to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties, according to the nation’s fiscal policy chief on Friday.

"The government will host KCON as well as a trade fair in Russia this year,” said Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki during a meeting held to develop state-backed events for diplomatic ties. An official from the the Ministry of SMEs later confirmed that it will be held May 23-24.

KCON is a joint project between the government and CJ ENM to help overseas market entry of Korean small and medium-sized companies. The festival showcases Korean cultural content from pop music to food. Since 2012, some 1 million people have attended KCON.

Along with the KCON in Russia, the government will also launch its co-brand “BRAND K” to help small and medium enterprises expand their businesses in northern Russia.

As part of cultural exchange, the committee will organize projects including a food tasting event on the Trans-Siberian Express and a joint performance by artists from the two nations.

 By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114