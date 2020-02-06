No changes for the time being: UK envoy

The UK has left the EU as of Jan. 31, but its trade with South Korea will see no major changes, the country’s envoy said Thursday.



“My message is that nothing changes … for the time being at least, nothing in the arrangements that set out how trade between Korea and Britain will be done will change because there will be continuity,” British Ambassador Simon Smith said in an interview at the embassy in central Seoul.



Korea’s free trade agreement with the European bloc will stay in effect while London hammers out a trade deal with the EU until the year-end deadline. Even in the case of a no-deal departure, there is the Korea-UK FTA, signed in October last year, as a backup, the ambassador stressed.



“Even after that (transition period) because we now have a Korea-UK FTA that is now ready to come into effect once the transition period is over, that is also something that provides for continuity and stability.”



The Korea-UK FTA is to take effect Jan. 1, 2021, in the event of a no-deal departure.



Seoul’s London-bound shipments totaled some $550 billion last year, while Seoul imported $420 billion worth of goods from London last year, according to data from the Korea International Trade Association.



Based on his conversations with local businesses, Smith said the Seoul-London trade deal has helped put to rest Korean companies’ concerns over the separation.



“My conversation with Korean businesses, I end those conversations very encouraged in that I’m not hearing from them that they are unsatisfied about the clarity about what lies ahead,” he said.





UK Ambassador Simon Smith speaks during an interview with The Korea Herald at the ambassador’s residence in central Seoul on Feb. 6. (Kim Bo-gyung/The Korea Herald)