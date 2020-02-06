Patients without China links, symptoms catch health officials off guard

Government convenes an emergency response meeting on Wuhan coronavirus on Thursday. (Health Ministry)
Health authorities are updating their screening protocols after a series of Wuhan coronavirus cases here revealed that infection can occur without symptoms, and not all those with the virus have visited high-risk areas in China. Until now, eligibility for virus screening was based on the patient’s symptoms and travel history to China.
South Korea confirmed four additional cases of the virus Thursday morning, taking the national tally to 23. Three of the new patients were Koreans with no recent China travel history, and infected through person-to-person contact. The other patient was a Chinese woman from Hubei, the central Chinese province where the outbreak originated.
This means 12 of the 23 cases so far involved domestic transmission.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that its fifth revision of the response guidelines will come into effect at 9 a.m. Friday, closing the loopholes.
The latest guidelines expand the definition of a suspected patient to include those who have visited countries outside China with reported cases of the disease. Those with medical certificates attesting to potential infection will also be eligible for testing, regardless of their travel history.
Previously, only symptomatic individuals who had visited China within the past 14 days were subject to testing.
According to the KCDC on Wednesday, four confirmed patients were denied testing despite having requested it because they did not meet the existing diagnostic criteria.
KCDC Director Jung Eun-kyeong said Thursday, “Confirmed infections are increasing in countries outside China including Singapore, Thailand and Hong Kong. Highest caution is recommended if you are visiting a region with reported cases.”
By Kim Arin
