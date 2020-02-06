Coronavirus infection closes GS Home Shopping headquarters, live show suspended







yonhap

GS Home Shopping said Thursday it has decided to close its headquarters until Saturday morning as one of its employees was infected with the new coronavirus.



“As an employee was confirmed to be infected by the new coronavirus, the company has closed the headquarters building in Seoul in case of emergency,” the company said.



During the period, the firm said it would thoroughly disinfect the entire building. All of its home shopping broadcasts will be replaced by rebroadcasts.



The incident dates back to Thursday last week when the employee told the company that she was going to the hospital to be tested for new coronavirus infection. The company then ordered her and her colleagues to work at home for 14 days from Friday.



On Sunday, she tested negative for coronavirus but was later confirmed to be positive on Wednesday. She is reported to have been infected by her family member who was confirmed on Sunday.



GS Home Shopping faced criticism for its belated action as it operated the firm’s day care center normally until Thursday morning and informed its employees of the fact that she was infected late this morning.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)