FM stresses Xi Jinping will visit Korea in first half

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha speaks to the reporters on Thursday. (Yonhap)



Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said Thursday there was no change in Chinese President Xi Jinping’s plan to visit South Korea in the first half of the year, despite the outbreak of a novel coronavirus.



“Regarding Xi’s visit to Korea, the agreement that it will be in the first half is still valid,” she told reporters during a press conference for local media outlets. “We will communicate closely with China so that major diplomatic events take place without any setbacks.”



Xi’s visit, if realized, is widely expected to bring about a thaw in Seoul-Beijing relations, which have been chilly since Korea’s decision to host a US-made advanced missile system in 2017.



But as the novel coronavirus -- believed to have originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan -- is spreading across the world, experts have raised the possibility of a delay, as Xi has to make all-out efforts to contain the outbreak in his country.



Another concern is Seoul’s decision this week to bar entry of foreigners from Hubei province, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. With growing calls to bar entry from all of China, Seoul is mulling whether to take more drastic steps, while taking into consideration Xi’s visit and potential diplomatic backlash from Beijing.



On widening the ban to all of China, the minister emphasized the government will make a decision after evaluating the situation.



“The government is continuously examining the situation, based on a comprehensive review of the spread of the virus in China, global trends, and quarantine efforts. And if necessary, the government will consider taking additional measures,” she said.



“Korean citizens’ safety comes first, but we also have to consider the WHO’s advice, the effect of (an entry ban) and international society’s movement.”



Kang was referring to the WHO’s advice for countries to refrain from restricting travel or trade from China in a move to contain the virus, as a wave of countries have imposed drastic travel bans.



On the ongoing round of defense cost-sharing talks with the US, Kang said differences between Seoul and Washington remain, but the understanding of each side has deepened.



Following the sixth round of discussions on Jan. 16, Seoul and Washington have not been confirmed the schedule for the next round.



“While there isn’t a face-to-face consultation, we are communicating via email and phone,” she said. “Both sides are aware that we are pressed for time.”



On prolonged cost-sharing negotiations for the upkeep of some 28,500 American troops here, the US military recently said nearly 9,000 South Koreans working for US Forces Korea could be put on unpaid leave on April 1, if the two sides fail to strike a deal before then.



“It’s hard to predict the outcome of when the deal will be agreed, but we will keep negotiating, taking into (consideration) our employees’ protection of rights and interest,” she said.



Regarding concerns that Korea-Japan relations could deteriorate further, after the liquidation of Japanese firms’ assets for compensating Japan’s wartime forced labor occurs, Kang said the government could not intervene or predict the timing of the liquidation process.



“If the assets’ liquidation occurs, the government’s negotiation strategy and response cannot help but change,” she said. “As for the exact timing, it’s hard for the government to predict.”



In October 2018, Korea’s Supreme Court ruled that Japanese firms should make compensation for its use of Korean workers during World War II, drawing a strong rebuke from Tokyo, which claims related issues were settled under a 1965 agreement.



In apparent retaliation, Tokyo imposed export restrictions on Korea, causing their bilateral relationship to hit rock bottom.



Following the order, Seoul’s court is moving to liquidate the seized assets of Japanese firms, possibly in the first half of this year, risking more Japanese backlash over the issue.



“The government has to be ready just in case and monitor what kind of action Japan will take,” she said.



Kang also stressed that Seoul “still has the right” to revive its currently halted decision to end a bilateral key intelligence-sharing pact with Japan, known as the General Security of Military Information Agreement, as the trade restrictions on Korea have not been completely resolved.



By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com)