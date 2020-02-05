A call for solidarity as Chinese shunned here

The head of South Korea’s national human rights watchdog on Wednesday voiced concern over hate speech against Chinese people and called for humanity and solidarity in the global fight against the new coronavirus outbreak.





(Yonhap)



“Unfortunately, there have constantly been social media posts aggravating hate against Chinese nationals or Korean-Chinese people amid spreading fears over the new coronavirus,” National Human Rights Commission of Korea chief Choi Young-ae said in a statement.



The human rights committee’s statement comes as Korean confirmed two more cases of the new coronavirus in Korea as of Wednesday, bringing the total number of infected people to 18.



“Just because the source of the infection is Wuhan, China, (we) blame Chinese eating culture, reveal prejudices about its politics and culture and point fingers at it as a hotbed of diseases,” she said.



Hate speech, by channeling the public’s fear and anxiety toward a certain group, “only delays reasonable measures for the crisis but also worsens social conflict, justifies discrimination and incites hatred,” Choi added.



She also referred to a case in which a restaurant put up a notice banning Chinese customers last week and false news that Chinese people infected with the virus were coming to Korea for free medical treatment.



“In some countries like in Italy, Asians, including Koreans, are banned from attending classes and they get frequently insulted,” she said. “We (Koreans) also become the target of hate speech in another places.”



Choi called for “love for humanity and solidarity” to get through difficult times like this, rather than discrimination or attempts to eliminate certain groups.



(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)