 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Kia to launch entry SUV 'Sonet' in India in H2

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 5, 2020 - 14:49       Updated : Feb 5, 2020 - 14:56

(Kia Motors-Yonhap)
(Kia Motors-Yonhap)

Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-largest carmaker by sales, said Wednesday it will launch its entry-level sport utility vehicle Sonet in India later this year.

Kia unveiled the Sonet concept at the New Delhi Auto Expo, which runs Feb. 5-12. On Wednesday, it launched the localized Carnival multipurpose vehicle in the Indian market, the company said in a statement.

The maker of the K5 sedan and the Sorento SUV aims to sell 300,000 vehicles in India in 2022. This year, it has a target of 124,000 unit sales in the world's second-most populous country, sharply up from its sales of 45,000 vehicles last year, it said.

In August last year, Kia began to churn out a localized Seltos entry-level SUV at its Indian plant for the market there.

Kia has eight domestic plants and seven overseas ones -- three in China and one each in the US, Slovakia, Mexico and India.

Their overall capacity is 3.84 million units. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114