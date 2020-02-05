Samsung Electronics still No. 1 in US home appliances market

Models promote a premium washing machine, a dryer and a Family Hub refrigerator at the 2020 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show, the largest trade fair of its kind in North America. (Samsung Electronics)
Samsung Electronics set a record in 2019 by commanding 20.5 percent of the home appliances market in the United States, whose $25.8 billion electronics market is the world’s biggest, according to data from Reed Electronics.
The Korean tech giant has maintained the top spot for four consecutive years, said US market researcher TraQline. Next on the list were Whirlpool and LG Electronics.
Samsung recorded its highest quarterly market share figure ever, 21.6 percent, in the fourth quarter of last year. In this area, the company has maintained its lead for 15 consecutive quarters.
Samsung’s dryers, washing machines and refrigerators held the No. 1 spots in their respective categories, with market share figures of 20.8, 20.5 and 23.7 percent.
By Kim Byung-wook (kim.byungwook@heraldcorp.com
)