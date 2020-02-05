Renault Samsung Motors seeks competitiveness in customer service

Cars are serviced at a Renault Samsung Motors service center. (Renault Samsung Motors)
Renault Samsung Motors is bolstering its customer service capabilities to up its game in the Korean auto market despite aggravated market conditions.
The carmaker said Wednesday it has become the first among domestic brands to have recently introduced the “RSM Service Menu,” a customer service program where customers can learn about a total expense prior to service. Based on that information, customers can decide which service to receive without having to worry about bills later.
In 2019, the automaker assumed the top spot in the customer satisfaction questionnaire by Consumer Insight, taking the lead for four consecutive years.
“RSM endeavors to improve customer satisfaction by providing various service programs and launching seasonal promotions that pay attention to the voices of customers,” a company official said.
Launching the car management My Renault Samsung application to stay digital-friendly in 2018, the company has been faithful to its base services, it said.
Basic services include free exchanges of consumables like engine oil, oil filters and air filters.
“Premiere” customers who own flagship QM6 and SM6 models can benefit from free pickup and delivery services twice within three years after delivery.
By Kim Byung-wook (kim.byungwook@heraldcorp.com
)