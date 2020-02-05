 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Soldier shows coronavirus symptoms but tests negative

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 5, 2020 - 09:16       Updated : Feb 5, 2020 - 09:16

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

A soldier has tested negative for the new coronavirus after showing some symptoms following a trip to China, the defense ministry has said.

After visiting China's Suzhou region, the Army sergeant arrived back in South Korea on Jan. 23, and then returned to his unit three days later, according to the ministry.

While being quarantined at his base, he developed a fever Tuesday and was hospitalized.

"He tested negative (for the coronavirus)," the ministry said late Tuesday, adding that he will continue to be quarantined in consideration of the incubation period.

As of early Wednesday, South Korea has 16 confirmed cases. No cases have been reported among its service personnel.

As preemptive measures against the virus, the military has put around 800 soldiers who returned from China, Hong Kong or Macao in the past 14 days in isolation and banned service members from traveling to China either for private or business purposes.

The virus is believed to have originated in China's central city of Wuhan, and its incubation period is about 14 days. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114