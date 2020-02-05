Soldier shows coronavirus symptoms but tests negative

A soldier has tested negative for the new coronavirus after showing some symptoms following a trip to China, the defense ministry has said.After visiting China's Suzhou region, the Army sergeant arrived back in South Korea on Jan. 23, and then returned to his unit three days later, according to the ministry.While being quarantined at his base, he developed a fever Tuesday and was hospitalized."He tested negative (for the coronavirus)," the ministry said late Tuesday, adding that he will continue to be quarantined in consideration of the incubation period.As of early Wednesday, South Korea has 16 confirmed cases. No cases have been reported among its service personnel.As preemptive measures against the virus, the military has put around 800 soldiers who returned from China, Hong Kong or Macao in the past 14 days in isolation and banned service members from traveling to China either for private or business purposes.The virus is believed to have originated in China's central city of Wuhan, and its incubation period is about 14 days. (Yonhap)