 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Samsung launches powerful memory chip for AI, supercomputing systems

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 4, 2020 - 20:17       Updated : Feb 4, 2020 - 20:17
Samsung's new Flashbolt HBM2E chips (Samsung Electronics Co.)
Samsung's new Flashbolt HBM2E chips (Samsung Electronics Co.)

Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday it has launched a new memory chip suited to high-performance computing (HPC) systems and artificial intelligence-powered data analytics.

Samsung said the Flashbolt is the industry‘s first third-generation High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) 2E memory chip and will deliver twice the capacity of its previous-generation Aquabolt.

“The new 16-gigabyte HBM2E is uniquely suited to maximize high-performance computing systems and help system manufacturers to advance their supercomputers, AI-driven data analytics and state-of-the-art graphics systems in a timely manner,” the company said.

Samsung said the Flashbolt offers a data transfer speed of 3.2 gigabits per second (Gbps), while providing a memory bandwidth of 410 gigabytes per second per stack, which is enough to transmit 82 full HD movies in one second.

The South Korean tech giant said it expects to begin volume production of the new DRAM chip in the first half of the year.

“The company will continue providing its second-generation Aquabolt lineup while expanding its third-generation Flashbolt offering, and will further strengthen collaborations with ecosystem partners in next-generation systems,” Samsung said. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114