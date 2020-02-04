 Back To Top
Business

Nexon Korea tentatively agrees on 6.8% salary hike

Korean game giant is first in industry to openly announce wage hike rate

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Feb 4, 2020 - 17:27       Updated : Feb 4, 2020 - 17:27
N
exon Korea set a precedent in the domestic gaming industry Monday by revealing the average 6.8 percent wage hike it agreed upon with the labor union, saying the disclosure would prompt a “constructive future.”

The company’s labor union, Starting Point, said it had reached a tentative agreement with the management last week to raise the average wage for 2020. This is the first time a South Korean game company has made public its wage hike rate.

Its subsidiary Nexon GT’s wage negotiations resulted in a similar increase, the union said.

The two companies are scheduled to explain the negotiation process and their future plans Wednesday and Thursday.

Labor union members can cast their votes online Feb. 11-12 to make the raise official.

Netmarble and NCSoft, the other two leading game companies, do not have labor unions as yet.

Smilegate is the only other Korean game company that has a union.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
