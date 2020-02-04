 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

BOK board members see slow but clear signs of improvement: minutes

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 4, 2020 - 16:58       Updated : Feb 4, 2020 - 16:58
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

A majority of South Korea's monetary policy board members apparently see gradual but definite signs of improvements in economic conditions surrounding the country, minutes from their latest rate-setting meeting showed Tuesday, possibly indicating the board may stand pat on rate cuts for some time.

"The local economy continues to face an overall slump but is showing signs of improvement in certain sectors," one of the board's seven members told the meeting held Jan. 17, according to the minutes from the meeting released by the Bank of Korea.

"The US-China trade relations and the global semiconductor market that have worked as very negative factors on our exports and facility investment are showing gradual movements toward positive changes," the board member was quoted as saying.

The unidentified member was one of five who voted for a rate freeze in this year's first rate-setting meeting.

South Korea's policy rate has been frozen at a record low of 1.25 percent since October when the BOK board slashed the base rate by a quarter percentage point to match the all-time low in its second rate cut in three months and also in three years.

Still, the board has been, and still is, expected to further reduce the key rate to help accommodate Asia's fourth-largest economy.

The economy, which grew at a decade low of 2 percent last year, is forecast to expand 2.3 percent this year, the slowest growth since 2009 except for last year.

Two of the seven board members voiced a need to cut the base rate to 1.0 percent, insisting the economic conditions at home and abroad remain uncertain, according to the minutes.

"The conditions facing our economy appear to have not changed much since the last monetary policy board meeting in November. The US-China trade war is showing signs of easing for now, but they only seem to have kept the dispute from further escalating," a board member said.

"Also, with the emergence of the geopolitical risk called the Iran crisis, it is difficult to conclude that conditions for global trade have improved," the member added.

The majority of five, however, noted the recent trade deal between Washington and Beijing, as well as a possible recovery in the global chip market, may lead to a rebound in South Korea's exports.

South Korea's exports plunged 10.3 percent on-year in 2019, marking 14 consecutive months of decline since December 2018.

Such a large and steady decline has partly been attributed to the trade dispute between the world's largest economies that are also the largest importers of South Korean products.

"It may be too early to be too confident but there is a growing expectation that the slump in our country's exports and facility investment may be eased on progress in the US-China trade negotiations," a board member said. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114