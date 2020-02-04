 Back To Top
National

S. Korean JCS chairman, US Pacific Fleet commander vow cooperation for peace efforts

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 4, 2020 - 15:51       Updated : Feb 4, 2020 - 15:51

US Pacific Fleet commander Adm. John Aquilino (right). South Korean Navy
US Pacific Fleet commander Adm. John Aquilino (right). South Korean Navy

South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Park Han-ki and US Pacific Fleet commander Adm. John Aquilino agreed Tuesday to continue cooperation to support joint efforts for peace on the Korean Peninsula, Park's office said.

Their meeting took place while Aquilino is in South Korea for a five-day trip that began on Sunday.

"The two sides agreed continued cooperation to militarily support their governments' efforts for the complete denuclearization of and the establishment of a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, while further strengthening their joint defense posture based upon a staunch South Korea-US alliance," the JCS said in a release.

Aquilino also held talks with South Korean Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Sim Seung-seob during which the two sides discussed ways to further deepen cooperation between their services.

Calling the alliance "the most successful and strongest in history," Sim vowed continued efforts to boost cooperation between their navies, his office said.

Sharing the notion, the US commander said that the alliance is crucial for regional peace and stability, and strong ties between them will continue down the road, the office added.

While in South Korea, Aquilino also plans to visit the 2nd Fleet headquarters in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, where the Cheonan warship, torpedoed by North Korea in 2010, is in dry dock. (Yonhap)

 

