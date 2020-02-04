 Back To Top
Finance

Patent applications for masks rise amid health concerns

By Bae Hyunjung
Published : Feb 4, 2020 - 16:48       Updated : Feb 4, 2020 - 16:48
(KIPO)
(KIPO)


Patent applications for masks have increased notably in recent years, according to South Korea’s patent administrator, reflecting growing concerns about microfine dust and epidemics, such as the new coronavirus outbreak.

The number of patent applications here for antibacterial face masks came to an annual average of 68 during the 2014-2018 period, almost double the figure for the previous five years, the Korean Intellectual Property Office said Tuesday in a release.

The individual annual figure dropped in 2009-2013, falling to 24 from 73 in the given period, but rebounded to 43 in 2014. Since 2015, following the spread of the Middle East respiratory syndrome, the number has remained above the 70 mark.

Of the patent applicants over the past 10 years, individuals and companies accounted for 57 percent and 37.5 percent, respectively, data showed. Universities and state-run institutes accounted for 5.65 percent.

“Face mask products usually do not require a high level of technology, so it is relatively easy for ordinary people to come up with new patentable ideas,” KIPO said.

Meanwhile, in July last year, KIPO and the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety announced the results of their inspection of the anti-dust face mask market. The two institutions jointly detected 1,125 cases of violations, of which 437 involved false or exaggerated advertising and 680 included false indications of patents or core product information.

By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)
