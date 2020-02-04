Kumho Art Hall introduces four rising stars of 2020

The Kumho Asiana Cultural Foundation released a list on Tuesday of four artists it calls the rising stars of 2020, along with a recital schedule through April.



Since 2004, the Kumho Asiana Cultural Foundation has supported young, talented classical musicians in South Korea through the Kumho Rising Star series, selecting some 60 gifted musicians, including today’s hottest names such as violinists Kim Da-mi and Yang In-mo, and pianists Kim Da-sol, Kim Sun-wook and Sunwoo Yekwon.



Violist Kim Kyu-ri (Kumho Asiana Cultural Foundation)



This year, violist Kim Kyu-ri, flutist Kim Yoo-been, pianist Lee Hyuck and violinist Kim Dong-hyun have been selected as rising stars who will perform at Kumho Art Hall Yonsei in western Seoul from Feb. 6 to April 9.



Violist Kim Kyu-ri is the first to take to the stage. A graduate of the Hochschule fur Musik Hanns Eisler Berlin, she was the winner of the 2016 International Johannes Brahms Competition and the 2016 Anton Rubinstein Competition.



At the Feb. 6 recital, Kim, joined by pianist Moon Zhee-young, will perform Brahms’ Scherzo for Violin and Piano in C minor, Robert Schumann’s Marchenbilder for Viola and Piano, Op. 113, and more.





Flutist Kim Yoo-been (Kumho Asiana Cultural Foundation)