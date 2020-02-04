 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Hana Bank considers acquiring stake in local bank in Myanmar

By Kim Young-won
Published : Feb 4, 2020 - 15:42       Updated : Feb 4, 2020 - 15:42
The headquarters of KEB Hana Bank in Seoul (Yonhap)
The headquarters of KEB Hana Bank in Seoul (Yonhap)



Hana Bank, one of the largest commercial banks in South Korea, said Tuesday it is considering acquiring a stake in a local bank in Myanmar.

The Southeast Asian nation has recently started allowing foreign financial companies to run operations, to a limited extent.

“While having applied at the local financial authorities in Myanmar for launching a branch in the local market, Hana Bank is also considering to acquire a stake in a major local bank,” said a spokesperson from Hana Financial Group, the parent company of Hana Bank, confirming recent news.

The official did not reveal details of the acquisition, including the name of the Myanmar bank.

Among top banking companies in the Southeast Asian nation are Kanbawza Bank, AYA Bank, CB Bank, and Apex Bank. Hana has partnered with Kanbawza Bank -- the largest local bank by asset volume -- for remittance and trade finance since 2016. It signed an agreement with AYA Bank to cooperate in sales and joint investments in 2012.

Along with the planned stake acquisition, the Korean bank has applied to participate in bidding for the launch of a local branch.

Only 13 global banking firms -- from Australia, Thailand, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and China -- currently operate branches in Myanmar.

Shinhan Bank, which received a permit in 2016, is the only Korean bank that runs branches there. Local financial authorities will grant permission to some global banks to operate businesses in the nation this year.

Hana’s domestic rivals Kookmin and IBK have each applied to open subsidiaries, while KDB Bank has applied with local financial authorities to launch a branch in the market.

By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114