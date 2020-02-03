 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

KT ditches Oracle’s database management system

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Feb 3, 2020 - 17:38       Updated : Feb 3, 2020 - 17:38
KT has recently changed its database management system operator from Oracle to a third-party business, according to industry sources Monday.

(KT)
(KT)

The mobile carrier has reportedly chosen Rimini Street as its database management system provider. A deal was signed considering costs and more efficient services, the sources explained.

The partnership indicates KT’s attempts to opt out of overall reliance on Oracle products for its database system. It has not renewed Oracle’s DB license in the past few years, while increasing the proportion of open-source database products.

KT, however, is expected to continue its cooperation with Oracle on cloud services and data center, the sources added.

Meanwhile, Korean internet giant Kakao and Hyundai Motor too have recently decided to forego Oracle’s database management system.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114