KT ditches Oracle’s database management system

KT has recently changed its database management system operator from Oracle to a third-party business, according to industry sources Monday.
(KT)
The mobile carrier has reportedly chosen Rimini Street as its database management system provider. A deal was signed considering costs and more efficient services, the sources explained.
The partnership indicates KT’s attempts to opt out of overall reliance on Oracle products for its database system. It has not renewed Oracle’s DB license in the past few years, while increasing the proportion of open-source database products.
KT, however, is expected to continue its cooperation with Oracle on cloud services and data center, the sources added.
Meanwhile, Korean internet giant Kakao and Hyundai Motor too have recently decided to forego Oracle’s database management system.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)