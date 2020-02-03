[Diplomatic circuit] Awards recognize companies contributing to Korea-Australia trade

The Australian Chamber of Commerce in Korea named Pepper Savings Bank business of the year during the Australia-Korea Business Awards 2020, held Friday in Seoul.



PSB, a unit of Australia’s Pepper Group and the only Australian savings bank operating here, was recognized for its efforts to provide loans to small and medium-sized enterprises and create jobs in the North and South Jeolla provinces and Gyeonggi Province, the organizer said.



The annual awards presentation also honored other Australian and Korean businesses for their contributions to the bilateral trade, such as contract research organization Novotech and beverage company Bundaberg Brewed Drinks.



“For more than 10 years, the AustCham Korea Business Awards have been celebrating and recognizing exceptional companies, organizations and individuals that have contributed to the expanding Australia-Korea business relationship,” said Chris Raciti, chairman of AustCham Korea, during the event held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in central Seoul.



Australian Ambassador to Korea James Choi (center right) and Chairman of the Australian Chamber of Commerce in Korea Chris Raciti (center left) pose with winners of the 2020 Australia-Korea Business Awards at the Grand Hyatt Seoul on Friday. (Australian Chamber of Commerce in Korea)