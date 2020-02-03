[Diplomatic circuit] Awards recognize companies contributing to Korea-Australia trade

The Australian Chamber of Commerce in Korea named Pepper Savings Bank business of the year during the Australia-Korea Business Awards 2020, held Friday in Seoul.
PSB, a unit of Australia’s Pepper Group and the only Australian savings bank operating here, was recognized for its efforts to provide loans to small and medium-sized enterprises and create jobs in the North and South Jeolla provinces and Gyeonggi Province, the organizer said.
The annual awards presentation also honored other Australian and Korean businesses for their contributions to the bilateral trade, such as contract research organization Novotech and beverage company Bundaberg Brewed Drinks.
“For more than 10 years, the AustCham Korea Business Awards have been celebrating and recognizing exceptional companies, organizations and individuals that have contributed to the expanding Australia-Korea business relationship,” said Chris Raciti, chairman of AustCham Korea, during the event held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in central Seoul.
Australian Ambassador to Korea James Choi (center right) and Chairman of the Australian Chamber of Commerce in Korea Chris Raciti (center left) pose with winners of the 2020 Australia-Korea Business Awards at the Grand Hyatt Seoul on Friday. (Australian Chamber of Commerce in Korea)
“The awards ceremony, which is the chamber’s premier event, demonstrates the success of liberalized trade between our two countries.”
Over 200 dignitaries, including Australian Ambassador to Korea James Choi, attended the event.
“The awards today highlight the diversity of Australian businesses,” said Ambassador Choi.
“While our trade relationship was built on resources, the diversity of tonight’s nominees demonstrates the broad scope of Australia’s modern economy and our bilateral trade relationship with Korea.”
Novotech won the Award for Excellence in the biotech and health category.
“This award is just the starting point of our business growth,” Kim Yoon-mi, the company’s ’s executive director of Asia operations, told The Korea Herald. “We are looking forward to introducing more biotech companies into Australia.”
Bundaberg Brewed Drinks was named winner in the business growth category.
“This is a massive achievement for our company, especially because we’re a regional brewery located in Bundaberg, Queensland,” said Jessica Lord, Bundaberg’s business development manager.
“It is fantastic to see us recognized and our products enjoyed all around the world.”
Local businesses were also awarded on the night, as Posco secured an award in the Australia-Korea partnership category and Lotte International Oceania was recognized in the agricultural, food & beverage category.
This year marks the sixth anniversary of the Korea-Australia Free Trade Agreement. Since the agreement took effect in 2014, bilateral trade has increased by more than 15 percent.
On the night, AustCham Korea collected donations for their ongoing Bushfire Relief Appeal. Donations can be made at http://austchamkorea.org/2020/01/14/austcham-koreas-bushfire-relief-appeal
.
By Esther Shim/ Intern reporter (esther@shimfamily.com
)