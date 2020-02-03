 Back To Top
Finance

NHN, Google expand mobile payment partnership

By Kim Young-won
Published : Feb 3, 2020 - 11:27       Updated : Feb 3, 2020 - 11:27



NHN, one of South Korea’s largest internet service providers, said Monday that its credit and debit card-based payment services will be available on tech giant Google’s flagship platforms including Google Play, YouTube and Google Drive.

The firm -- based in Pangyo, Gyeonggi Province -- offers a mobile payment solution called Payco, which was already available to a limited extent on the Google platforms. Since November 2017, Payco subscribers have been able to use Payco membership points -- but not debit or credit cards -- to purchase products and services on Google’s platforms. The partnership between Google and NHN was a first for a mobile payment services firm in Korea.

Now, in addition to being able to use their registered debit or credit cards, Payco subscribers will have the option of using Google’s automatic payment service, which allows users to automatically switch from one payment method to another -- for example, if a card is declined.

Up to three payment methods can be registered through the service -- for example, membership points, a credit card and a debit card. This eliminates the inconvenience of having to manually switch payment methods or type in payment information every time.

“A variety of Payco’s convenient payment services will help improve the user experience on Google,” an official from NHN said.

The company said it will continue to reward customers for every purchase this year, with points worth 2 percent of the value of the purchase.

By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com)
