 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
/app/herald/koreaherald/version02/www
National

Defense chief to visit India for bilateral talks, defense expo

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 3, 2020 - 11:27       Updated : Feb 3, 2020 - 11:27

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo was set to depart for India on Monday to hold talks with his Indian counterpart to explore ways to further bilateral ties, his office said Monday.

During the four-day official visit at the invitation of Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Jeong will also attend DEFEXPO 2020, one of Asia's largest defense expos, set for Feb. 5-9 in the Indian city of Lucknow, according to his ministry.

"During the visit, the two ministers will hold talks to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in their defense and arms industry fields," the ministry said in a release.

The defense expo is expected to bring together some 700 companies from around 30 countries across the world, including 12 South Korean firms, according to the ministry.

Jeong's visit comes as India is expected to make a final decision on whether to buy South Korea's K-30 anti-aircraft defense system, named Biho.

Last year, the Indian army selected the Biho system, developed by South Korea's Hanwha Defense Systems Corps., in cooperation with LIG Nex1 Co., as the sole candidate for acquisition. But the project has been delayed after Russia, another bidder for the project, has raised questions over the bidding process, according to arms procurement agency officials.

Also drawing attention is India's project to build six submarines worth more than US$7 billion. South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering is one of the five foreign shipbuilders that made a bid for the mega project, with the final selection expected in mid-2022, they added.

The minister will also visit an Indian hospital and hold events for Indian veterans who took part in the 1950-53 Korean War to express gratitude for their role.

On the outbreak of the war, India sent its 60th Parachute Field Ambulance Platoon of 627 medics, who took care of 220,000 soldiers and civilians, according to government data. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114