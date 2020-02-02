 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
/app/herald/koreaherald/version02/www
Business

‘Coronamap’ showing confirmed patients’ movements attracts more than 3m visits

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Feb 2, 2020 - 17:51       Updated : Feb 2, 2020 - 17:51
Coronamap as of Sunday
Coronamap as of Sunday
A Korean college student’s self-coded “Coronamap,” showing the movements of confirmed coronavirus-infected patients before they were put in quarantine, has recorded more than 3 million visits and may soon record 5 million, reports said Sunday.

The map is marked with a web of lines showing the places visited by the 15 patients in Korea and where they are currently confined.

It also spells out the number of people showing symptoms of pneumonia and other complications possibly related to the coronavirus.

Lee Dong-hoon, the developer of the map, is reportedly a final-year Kyung Hee University student in the department of industrial and management systems engineering.

The 27-year-old was quoted in local media reports as saying he evaluates media reports “conservatively” and updates the map as quickly as he can in real time.

Lee obtains his data from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Korea and through citizen reports to his e-mail at ehdgns1766@naver.com.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114