Hollywood film by Korean-American director wins top prizes at Sundance

(AP-Yonhap)



A Hollywood drama by a Korean-American director starring South Korean actresses has received top prizes at the Sundance Film Festival.



Sundance said "Minari," directed by Lee Isaac Chung and featuring, among others, Youn Yuh-jung and Han Ye-ri, won the US Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award in the Dramatic category at its annual ceremony in Park City, Utah, on Saturday (local time).



The film follows a seven-year-old Korean-American boy named David, whose father moves the family to rural Arkansas in the mid-1980s in pursuit of the American Dream.



It's the first US film for Youn, an award-winning, 72-year-old veteran, and Han, a 35-year-old with a series of hit films and TV series to her credit.



Korean-American actor Steven Yeun, whose filmography includes popular TV series "The Walking Dead" and "Okja," a film by Oscar-nominated director Bong Joon-ho, plays the father, Jacob, in "Minari." (Yonhap)







