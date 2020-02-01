 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
/app/herald/koreaherald/version02/www
National

US Ambassador Harris offers prayers for those affected by coronavirus

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 1, 2020 - 15:53       Updated : Feb 1, 2020 - 15:53
This file photo, taken Nov. 19, 2019, shows U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris speaking during an interview with Yonhap News Agency at his residential compound in Seoul. (Yonhap)
This file photo, taken Nov. 19, 2019, shows U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris speaking during an interview with Yonhap News Agency at his residential compound in Seoul. (Yonhap)

US Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris on Saturday offered prayers for those affected by the new coronavirus, saying his embassy is "very focused" on the global health emergency.

Since the virus first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December, it has killed 259 people in China alone and spread to at least 23 countries. South Korea has so far reported 12 confirmed cases.

"My thoughts & prayers are with those affected by the outbreak of the #coronavirus," he wrote on Twitter.

"Our embassy is very focused on this issue and maintaining close communication with the @CDCgov and @KoreaCDC, as well as our colleagues in the PRC. Stay safe and updated!" the ambassador added.

The CDC refers to the two countries' health authorities, while the PRC stands for China's official name, People's Republic of China. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114