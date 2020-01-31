Korea’s semiconductor show canceled amid coronavirus outbreak

(Semi Korea's official website)
Semi Korea, the local organizer of Semicon Korea, on Friday canceled the nation’s semiconductor show due to mounting concerns over the new coronavirus.
Semi Korea’s decision came in line with World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’ announcement, in which he declared the outbreak a “public health emergency of international concern.”
Semi Korea added that it is currently looking into contingency plans for Semicon Korea 2020 and will post updates later down the road.
Semicon Korea 2020 was originally slated to kick off Wednesday and run through Feb. 7.
Having begun in 1987, Semicon Korea attracts semiconductor players from here and abroad, showcasing the latest semiconductor materials, equipment and related technologies.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)