(Yonhap)



Samsung on Friday announced a donation of 10,000 articles of anti-contamination clothing, as well as 30 million yuan ($4.3 million) to support China’s response to the novel coronavirus, the company announced Friday.

The donations will be sent to the Red Cross Society of China, via Samsung’s Chinese headquarters, it added.



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)