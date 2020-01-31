 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
/app/herald/koreaherald/version02/www
National

Vice FM discusses coronavirus outbreak with new Chinese ambassador

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 31, 2020 - 15:47       Updated : Jan 31, 2020 - 15:47
New Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming (Yonhap)
New Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming (Yonhap)

Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young met with new Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming on Friday and discussed joint efforts to fight the new coronavirus and other bilateral issues, the foreign ministry said.

Their first meeting came after a South Korean chartered flight brought home earlier in the day 368 nationals from China's Wuhan city, the epicenter of the highly contagious disease. Seoul is seeking to send another plane later tonight to evacuate the remaining 350.

The new top envoy was visiting the foreign ministry to present a copy of his credentials. He arrived in Seoul last Thursday to take up the post.

During the talks, Cho offered condolences over the deaths from the disease in China, where the virus has claimed more than 200 lives, and held out hopes that the current crisis can quickly come to an end.

He also thanked the Chinese side for its support in the evacuation of South Koreans and asked for continued cooperation in Seoul's efforts to secure the safety of Korean citizens, the ministry said.

Xing, in response, pledged to work closely with Seoul regarding South Koreans' safety in China and also expressed appreciation for the Seoul government's assistance and cooperation in helping contain the spread of the disease.

They also exchanged views on their bilateral relations and agreed to work together to further promote the ties going forward, according to the ministry. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114