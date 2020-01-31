 Back To Top
National

[Newsmaker] Explosion at leather factory kills at least 2, injures 8 others

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 31, 2020 - 14:08       Updated : Jan 31, 2020 - 14:14
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

A fire caused by an explosion broke out at a leather processing factory north of Seoul on Friday, killing at least two and injuring eight others, fire fighters said.

The accident occurred at 11:25 a.m. at the factory in Yangju, 25 kilometers north of Seoul, according to the fire service.

The eight injured people, including four foreign workers, were taken to a nearby hospital. Two of them are said to be seriously wounded.

A total of 13 people, including one who was believed to have gone missing, were safely evacuated from the scene.

Fire fighters said the explosion appears to have occurred in a room housing a boiler in the factory.

The authorities are investigating the exact cause of the accident. (Yonhap)

