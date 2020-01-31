[Newsmaker] Explosion at leather factory kills at least 2, injures 8 others

(Yonhap)



A fire caused by an explosion broke out at a leather processing factory north of Seoul on Friday, killing at least two and injuring eight others, fire fighters said.



The accident occurred at 11:25 a.m. at the factory in Yangju, 25 kilometers north of Seoul, according to the fire service.



The eight injured people, including four foreign workers, were taken to a nearby hospital. Two of them are said to be seriously wounded.



A total of 13 people, including one who was believed to have gone missing, were safely evacuated from the scene.



Fire fighters said the explosion appears to have occurred in a room housing a boiler in the factory.



The authorities are investigating the exact cause of the accident. (Yonhap)



