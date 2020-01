Asiana Airlines said Friday that it has sent relief goods including masks and medical products worth 40 million won to support the people in Wuhan, China, as well as authorities’ effort to contain the virus.The products will be delivered to people in need in China, the air carrier said, adding that it has sent the items on OZ331 flight bound for Beijing and OZ323 bound for Chengdu.By Kim Da-sol ( ddd@heraldcorp.com