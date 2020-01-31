 Back To Top
Business

LG Display’s worst earnings record in 2019 does not dampen spirits

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Jan 31, 2020 - 14:08       Updated : Jan 31, 2020 - 14:26

Although LG Display on Friday reported an operating loss of 1.35 trillion won ($1.1 billion) in 2019 -- its worst performance in eight years -- it is not disheartened and hopes to rebound with more vigor.

In the fourth quarter last year, LG Display posted 6.4 trillion won of sales with an operating loss of 422 billion won. Its sales were down 8 percent on-year, while 279 billion won of operating profit in the fourth quarter of 2018 turned into a deficit.

LG Display’s net loss in the fourth quarter also reached 1.8 trillion won. The company attributed the loss to its Plastic OLED business, as well as restructuring costs.

Of the loss, 1.6 trillion won was from impairment, a decline in its fair value. The company recorded some 1.4 trillion won loss from its P-OLED unit and 200 billion from pulling out from the OLED lighting market.

“Due to the loss from impairment, our debt-equity ratio has temporarily increased, but we expect it to improve soon. The company thinks that the impairment has reduced uncertainties and variability in the future business (P-OLED),” LG Display Senior Vice President Suh Dong-hee said in a statement.

He added that the company forecasts better opportunities from the second half this year, as it will ramp up OLED fab production at its China plant. Noting that the P-OLED business will also start to show better performance starting this year as it hopes to secure more orders from the automobile and smartphone industries.

In the meantime, the company announced that it has already stopped its domestic main production line for its eighth-generation LCD. It plans to halt its domestic production of LCD TVs by the year-end.

Korean LCD players, including Samsung and LG Display, have suffered in the global markets due to the decline in LCD panel prices due to Chinese rivals. Both companies are currently taking measures to cut supplies.

(ws@heraldcorp.com)
