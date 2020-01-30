 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
/app/herald/koreaherald/version02/www
World

China orders increased food production over virus price rises

By AFP
Published : Jan 30, 2020 - 20:18       Updated : Jan 30, 2020 - 20:34
(AP-Yonhap)
(AP-Yonhap)

BEIJING (AFP) -- China ordered its farmers to ramp up food production Thursday following days of rising prices, with agricultural supplies disrupted by a deadly viral outbreak.

The government in Beijing has taken extraordinary steps to combat the spread of the new coronavirus, restricting transport across the country and effectively locking down more than 50 million people in Hubei province, the epicentre of the disease.

But officials said some local initiatives, such as roadblocks to stop travel between provinces, had also obstructed produce supply chains.

"This has caused vegetables and other products... to be unable to leave the villages and reach cities, as well as difficulty in replenishing the feed for livestock and poultry in time," the agriculture, transport and public security ministries said in a joint statement.

It said feed producers should "speed up" production to meet demand for animal feed, and slaughterhouses needed to "increase the effective supply of livestock and poultry products".

The notice came as the China Shouguang vegetable price index, a daily benchmark of national produce costs, surged to its highest level in almost four years, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Food prices were already under pressure after African swine fever raced through the country's pig herds, pushing up pork prices by 97 percent on-year in December.
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114