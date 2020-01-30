 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
/app/herald/koreaherald/version02/www
National

Air Force reconsidering planned participation in int'l airshow amid virus outbreak

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 30, 2020 - 20:09       Updated : Jan 30, 2020 - 20:09
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The South Korean Air Force is reconsidering whether to participate in an upcoming international airshow in Singapore as the new coronavirus continues to spread, officials said Thursday.

The Air Force's Black Eagles had planned to head for Singapore on Friday to take part in the biennial Singapore Airshow 2020 from Feb. 11-16 but decided to delay their departure.

"A ceremony scheduled for Thursday to mark the Black Eagles' departure was delayed in consideration of the situation regarding the new coronavirus," the Air Force said in a brief release.

Initially, the military aerobatic team was supposed to arrive at the venue on Tuesday after making stopovers in Taiwan, Malaysia and other East Asian regions.

"Discussions regarding the air show have been under way, including whether to take part in it as planned," an officer said, adding that the Air Force is closely watching related developments.

So far, four cases of the deadly virus have been confirmed in South Korea, and Singapore has reported 10 confirmed cases.

The air show is expected to bring together more than 1,000 companies from 50 countries across the globe, as well as around 55,000 trade participants, according to its organizer. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114