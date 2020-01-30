Investments in Korean startups hit record high

Park Young-sun, Minister of SMEs and Startups. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)







The startup market here saw record investments of 4.28 trillion won ($3.61 billion) last year, according to the Ministry of SMEs and Startups on Thursday.



The figure was up from 2.38 trillion won in 2017.



Of the total, private funds invested 1.48 trillion won, or 35 percent, of money injected into the local startup industry.



By segment, smart health care companies received 617.2 billion won, while sharing-economy businesses and financial technology firms attracted 276.1 billion won and 120.7 billion won, respectively. Artificial intelligence and big data firms received a combined 315.9 billion won.



By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com)