[Herald Interview] Father-daughter team has eyes on ‘Korean minimalism’

Yun’s Creative Director Yun Ji-yoon (left) and President Yun Chul-joo pose for photos before an interview with The Korea Herald at its flagship store in Seongsu, eastern Seoul. (Park Hyun-koo / The Korea Herald)



Eyeglasses are more than a fashion accessory, being a necessity for those who need their vision corrected.



Designer Yun Ji-yoon, who formerly worked at a fashion firm, fell in love with the practicality of eyeglasses. She joined hands with her father Yun Chul-joo -- who has been in the eyewear business for around 30 years -- to launch eyewear brand Yun, naming the brand after the family name.



The Yun family all pitched in the business, and launched the label’s first shop in Berlin in 2015. Five years later, they opened a store in Seongsu, eastern Seoul.



“I wanted to create something more practical, something that you really need in life,” Ji-yoon, the creative director of the brand, told The Korea Herald during an interview in Seoul. “Glasses are something that you wear every day, something that you really need, but it is also a fashion statement.”



The brand’s mantra is “Korean minimalism,” inspired by the less is more philosophy. The brand’s eyeglasses have a simplistic design, embracing the idea of “beauty of space.”



“Western minimalism is about removing unnecessary objects. Korean minimalism is about keeping things simple in the first place. This may sound vague at first, but the idea is all there in the glasses,” she said.



The father-and-daughter duo had a bold, adventurous start in 2015, launching the brand’s first store in the heart of Berlin. Berlin, the city of hipsters, is a leading market for the eyewear business, backed by world-class lens companies.







Eyewear brand Yun opened its flagship store in Seongsu-dong, Seongdong-gu in eastern Seoul in January. (Park Hyun-koo / The Korea Herald)