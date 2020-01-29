 Back To Top
Business

Lotte Chilsung rolls out eco-friendly water product with no plastic labels

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jan 29, 2020 - 17:03       Updated : Jan 29, 2020 - 17:03
Icis 8.0 Eco (Lotte Chilsung)

Lotte Chilsung Beverage said Wednesday it has rolled out bottled mineral water without plastic labels.

The new product, 1.5-liter Icis 8.0 Eco, has its brand name engraved on the plastic bottle, taking away the hassle of having to remove the label before recycling it.

The exclusion of the label will save about 4.3 tons of packing materials, the company said.

The product will be released on Lotte Chilsung’s official shopping site and other online channels, in two bundles, each consisting of six bottles.

Information usually written on the label, such as the source and mineral concentration level, will be found on the packaging of the cap. Full information about the product will be on the bundle package.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
