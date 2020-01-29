BTS delivers barefoot performance of ‘Black Swan’ on The Late Late Show

BTS performs their latest single “Black Swan” on the Late Late Show with James Corden. (The Late Late Show/CBS)

BTS delivered its very first onstage performance of “Black Swan” on the “Late Late Show” on Wednesday. It is the first single to be released from the upcoming album “Map of The Soul: 7.”



The seven band members wore all-black outfits as they sang the orchestral emo hip-hop song against a dimly lit forest background and executed performance art-like choreography without shoes.



Wednesday marks the third time the group has appeared on the late-night talk show, after gigs in 2018 and 2017 when they performed “Fake Love” and “DNA” respectively.



Speaking about the new album on the show, band leader RM emphasized the meaning of the title.



“The title is seven. It’s been seven years since our debut and we’ve got seven members here. … Seven is like a really special number for us.”



On performing at the Grammys last week, J-Hope said to a cheering crowd, “Everything about that night was so special.”





(The Late Late Show/CBS)

RM said he felt as if K-pop was “finally recognized worldwide."



The septet made history yet again Monday as they became the first K-pop act to perform at the prestigious music awards in the US, sharing the stage with Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus.



The BTS reference-packed episode kicked off to a light-hearted start as English host James Corden introduced the septet as “global superstars breaking all the records and connecting the world,” before pretending one of them couldn’t make it during the opening segment.



The group also brought humor to the show at the end, playing hide and seek in the studio with fellow guest and actor Ashton Kutcher.





(Big Hit Entertainment)