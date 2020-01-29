[Travel Bits] Festivals and sights across Korea



20 for 2020 at Everland



Everland theme park in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, is to hold the “Hello My Twenties” event to celebrate the year 2020.



In Korea, the number 20 symbolizes the beginning of adulthood, as students enroll in universities when they turn 20 by the Korean age system.



The “Hello My Twenties” event aims to congratulate and encourage those who have just turned 20 and to remind those who are older of their 20s.



Visitors can record special moments at a photo studio with eight photo zones. Visitors can also enjoy two consecutive rides on five attractions -- including famous roller coaster T-Express.



The event runs from Feb. 1 to March 15. For more information, call Everland at (031) 320-5000.









Inje Icefish Festival



The Inje Icefish Festival, officially launched in 1997, offers a true winter experience fishing for icefish.



The festival takes place at Bingeo Lake in Gangwon Province.



Admission is free, but additional fees may apply depending on the program.



For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage (www.injefestival.co.kr) is in Korean only.







Herb Island Lighting Festival



The Herb Island Lighting Festival creates a romantic ambiance with beautiful lighting displays. Visitors can enjoy the pink wish tunnel, sparkling buildings, the Santa Village, a photo zone and other twinkling places.



It is open to visitors of all ages, and admission costs 9,000 won. Children, senior citizens, people with disabilities and groups of 20 or more get in for 7,000 won per person. The festival runs through April 30.



For more information in Korean, English or Chinese, visit www.herbisland.co.kr.







Nonsan Strawberry Festival



The Nonsan Strawberry Festival will be held in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province, the largest strawberry-producing region in Korea, from Feb. 19-23.



It features strawberry-related activities and events that aim to support the regional economy. Visitors can pick strawberries, bake strawberry cakes and make strawberry jam.



Admission is free, but fees may apply to some programs.



For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage (www.nonsan.go.kr) is in Korean only.







Jeju Fire Festival



At the annual Jeju Fire Festival, locals pray for a good harvest and good health.



The 2020 festival will be held March 12-15 in the beautiful natural surroundings of the village of Bongseong-ri, Ayeol-eup, on Jeju Island. Various folk games and hands-on programs are set to take place.



Admission is free and the festival is open to visitors of all ages. Shuttle buses to the site will be available throughout the festival.



For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, visit www.jejusi.go.kr/buriburi/main.do.