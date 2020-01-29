 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
/app/herald/koreaherald/version02/www
Entertainment

'Parasite' screened at over 1,000 theaters in North America

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 29, 2020 - 11:14       Updated : Jan 29, 2020 - 11:14

(CJ Entertainment)
(CJ Entertainment)

The number of theaters in North America screening director Bong Joon-ho's "Parasite" surpassed 1,000 over the weekend, industry watcher Box Office Mojo has said.

According to the US website tracking film revenues early this week, the South Korean black comedy was screened in 1,060 cinemas Sunday.

Since it opened in three theaters in New York and Los Angeles on Oct. 11, the movie took $30.91 million at the North American box office, the seventh largest ever among foreign language films.

The number of theaters showing "Parasite" had been on the decline after hitting 620 late last year but has sharply increased since it won the best foreign language film at the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 6.

The winner of the Palme d'Or at last year's Cannes Film Festival has earned six nominations for Academy Awards, including best picture and best director.

"Parasite" also made a strong showing in Japan. Since its release on Jan. 10, its revenue has exceeded 1 billion yen ($9.16 million), according to Bitters End, its distributor in Japan.

The movie took fourth place at the Japanese box office over the weekend, up from fifth in its debut weekend. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114