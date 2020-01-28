 Back To Top
National

S. Korea to send $1 million in aid, delegation to help Australia recover from bushfires

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 28, 2020 - 19:38       Updated : Jan 28, 2020 - 19:38

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea plans to send US$1 million in humanitarian aid and a government delegation to Australia to help the country recover from devastating bushfires, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.

The Seoul government will offer the aid through the Australian Red Cross to help console victims of the fires that killed 33 people and destroyed some 3,000 homes, the ministry said.

It also will dispatch the delegation -- consisting of officials from the ministries of foreign affairs and defense and the forest service -- on Tuesday to discuss ways to cooperate on Australia's restoration efforts.

In addition, the Korea Meteorological Administration plans to provide its satellite-based real-time information related to the fires in Australia until they are extinguished. (Yonhap)

