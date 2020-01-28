 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
/app/herald/koreaherald/version02/www
National

NK foreign reserves take a dive after sanctions: Report

By Choi Si-young
Published : Jan 28, 2020 - 18:03       Updated : Jan 28, 2020 - 18:03
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (Yonhap)
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (Yonhap)

North Korea was holding foreign exchange reserves of between $3 billion and $6.6 billion in 2014, but that dipped heavily after the country came under strict US-led sanctions in 2017, the latest report released by the Bank of Korea said Tuesday.

The report, which was largely based on estimations and hypothetical analyses due to the lack of available data from the secretive country, said the North’s holdings of US dollars may have sharply shrunk since the sanctions -- by an estimated $1 billion each year.

The country’s dollar holdings are presumed to have been on a decline between 2014-2016 already, albeit at a slower pace of around $100 million a year, the report said.

A large portion of the dollars are held by households, as the money is widely used in trade at the cash-strapped regime’s markets.

Despite the shrinking reserves and growing trade deficit, however, North Korea seems to have managed to keep the exchange rate and consumer prices under control, according to the report.

It furthered that the rise of the exchange rate and consumer prices in North Korea could signal a potential loss of dollar circulation there. If that happens, Pyongyang might see an economic crisis similar to the Asian financial crisis Seoul endured in 1997.

“North Korea is a closed economy, so it would be uneasy for us to project the fallout in the event of the economic collapse,” the report added.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114