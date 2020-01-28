Aviation, travel industries count cost of coronavirus outbreak

Passengers arriving from China are scanned by a thermal sensor at Incheon Airport on Tuesday. (Yonhap)



South Korean aviation and travel industries have been hit hard by refunds and cancellations in response to the new Chinese coronavirus outbreak, according to the industry on Tuesday.



Several airlines have suspended the operation of routes to China and fully refunded customers for reservations, without applying the usual surcharge.



The travel authorities and related businesses have also strengthened hygiene guidelines for their employees, such as obligating all cabin crew on flights and workers in duty-free stores to wear masks.



On Tuesday, Asiana Airlines’ low cost carrier Air Seoul said it would temporarily halt all services to China, including the Incheon-Zhangjiajie and Incheon-Linyi routes.



“We decided to temporarily suspend the operation of Chinese routes considering the seriousness of the coronavirus infection and for the passengers’ safety,” Air Seoul said in a statement.



It is the first airline here to halt all services to China.



The air carrier has been flying flights to Zhangiajie three times a week and to Linyi twice a week.



Following the Transport Ministry’s decision Thursday to suspend all Incheon-Wuhan flights until the end of January, Korean Air and T’Way said they had stopped their operation of flights to Wuhan until Jan. 31 and late February, respectively.



Other air carriers are reportedly reviewing whether to suspend additional Chinese routes out of concern.



“As the situation is urgent, it is possible for air carriers to add to the Chinese routes subject to suspension, despite the routes’ profitability,” an industry insider told The Korea Herald.



While Jeju Air said it has suspended operation of Busan-Zhangiajie and Muan-Zhangiajie routes, Eastar Jet has also decided to halve its operation of the Cheongju-Zhangiajie route.



For passengers’ convenience, airlines said they also decided to fully refund passenger’s tickets to China, without any charge.



The country’s major airlines Korean Air and Asiana Airlines, as well as budget carriers Jeju Air, Eastar Jet, Jin Air, T’Way, Air Busan and Air Seoul said they were offering full refunds on tickets to China or exempting all fees for destination or schedule changes.



Chinese air carriers that operate routes to Korea -- China Southern Airlines, China Eastern Airlines, Air China -- have also decided to cancel all charges for ticket refunds.



Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific said it would also exempt fees for ticket refunds or route changes for flights arriving or departing China before Feb. 29.



Meanwhile, the country’s major travel agencies such as HanaTour and Mode Tour have said they are also waiving fees for cancellations of trips to China.



Reservations for up to 3,000 people per agency have been cancelled, industry insiders said, despite the low reservation rate for trips to China in the off season.



Other market insiders said due to the local customers’ concerns over staying at hotels where Chinese tourists frequently stay in Korea, up to 15 percent of reservations at a hotel in Jeju have been cancelled.



The Transport Ministry is also set to advise airlines to obligate cabin crews on all flights to wear masks, despite previous hesitation of such a measure further fanning anxiety, according to Yonhap News.



Currently, Air Jeju and T’way have allowed flight attendants on all the flights to wear masks while bigger airlines have selectively allowed them for those working flights connected to China and surrounding regions.





