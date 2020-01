(

Land prices across South Korea surged by 3.92 percent last year from 2018, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.The growth in land prices dropped by 0.66 percentage point from 4.58 percent in 2018.In 2019, the price hike in the capital and surrounding region dropped to 4.74 percent from 5.14 percent, and in provinces, to 2.51 percent from 3.65 percent a year ago.