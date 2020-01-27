 Back To Top
Business

[Graphic News] Mobile game sales in S. Korea surpass W4.2tr in 2019

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Jan 27, 2020 - 17:21       Updated : Jan 27, 2020 - 17:21




Sales of South Korean mobile games rose 5.2 percent on-year to surpass 4.2 trillion won ($3.6 billion) last year, industry data showed.

According to the data from mobile big data platform IGAWorks, combined sales at three app markets - Google’s Play Store for Android devices, Apple’s App Store for iPhones, and ONE store - came to 4.29 trillion won in 2019.

NCSoft had the biggest market share with 21.5 percent, followed by Netmarble with 11.7 percent and Nexon with 5.1 percent, the data showed. (Yonhap)





